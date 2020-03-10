pence-says-private-insurers-will-cover-coronavirus-treatment,-waive-test-co-pay

🔥Pence says private insurers will cover coronavirus treatment, waive test co-pay🔥

News
mariya smith0

U.S. ‪Vice President Mike Pence‬ responds to questions during a news briefing on the administration response to the Coronavirus, at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Private U.S. health insurance companies have agreed to cover coronavirus treatment and waive co-payment fees for coronavirus testing, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday at a White House meeting with insurance company executives.

The companies have also agreed to cover telemedicine for patients to get care without having to leave home, Pence added.

Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Related Posts

please-deliver-me-from-my-mail-order-parcel-hell-—-i-know-it&apos;s-not-green-and-it&apos;s-certainly-not-easy

Please deliver me from my mail order parcel hell — I know it's not green and it's certainly not easy

John koli
hilaria-baldwin-recalls-&apos;first-disagreement&apos;-with-husband-alec-baldwin

🔥Hilaria Baldwin recalls 'first disagreement' with husband Alec Baldwin🔥

John koli
kirkwood-school-board-drops-plan-to-censure-board-member

🔥Kirkwood School Board drops plan to censure board member🔥

syed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *