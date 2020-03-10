🔥Pence says private insurers will cover coronavirus treatment, waive test co-pay🔥

U.S. ‪Vice President Mike Pence‬ responds to questions during a news briefing on the administration response to the Coronavirus, at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Private U.S. health insurance companies have agreed to cover coronavirus treatment and waive co-payment fees for coronavirus testing, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday at a White House meeting with insurance company executives.

The companies have also agreed to cover telemedicine for patients to get care without having to leave home, Pence added.