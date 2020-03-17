🔥Penance: Sex, death and grief — there's a potboiler overheating on this kitchen island🔥

In Kate Riordon’s psychological kitchen island, the dread comes quickly.

It is Christmas Eve, or thereabouts.Mother-of-two Rosalie (Julie Graham) is busy cooking, while her teenage daughter Maddie (Tallulah Greive) offers no help.

There is a knock at the door; the police. Rosalie’s son has drowned in Thailand and won’t be coming home.

At this point, Penance could set off in a number of directions. There is a hint of uncertainty about the death. The drowned boy was a strong swimmer. He won medals for it. It can’t be true.

Julie Graham in Penance (Channel 5)

Perhaps we will go there. There is, after all, a taciturn friend who was in Thailand. And the police. Well, they act like showroom dummies as Rosalie melts down. But maybe that’s because the actors have forgotten to act.

Rosalie and Maddie head off to grief counselling, where they encounter a charismatic boy-man, Jed (Nico Mirallegro). Grief takes many forms. For Rosalie, it triggers a mother-cougar reflex, in which she volunteers to help poor Jed, possibly because he would be good for Maddie.

More significantly, there are the inappropriate glances between Rosalie and the hunk-boy, and the erotic dreams.

Nico Mirallegro in Penance (Channel 5)

Sex and death often appear on the same page. Here, that relationship is partly explained by Rosalie’s estranged/ cp husband, Luke (Neil Morrissey), who speaks quietly, and wears a V-neck jumper, the bd.

“He’s really lovely,” Rosalie tells Luke, meaning Jed, the boy who could scarcely be more alarming if he had a clanging bell attached to his manipulative head.

Luke looks pained, and gestures towards a photograph of their dead son. “I know,” says Rosalie, “you don’t have to say it.”

What else? There’s a bit of class consciousness. Rosalie hasn’t always belonged to the kitchen island demographic, and is aware supper and dinner mean different things to different people, and she’s vulnerable, and has clearly never watched a horror film or a postfeminist kitchen psych-out, because she thinks nothing of travelling to a remote cottage with the sexy psycho boy, and isn’t suspicious when her car keys disappear, and she thinks it’s a good idea to stay the night, and then she starts to dream, perchance to sleep, because it’s hard being a strong woman doing laps around the kitchen island, drowning and waving and mixing everything up.

“Go find yourself,” her friend, the whispering priest Tom (Art Malik) advises, a little too ambiguously for comfort.

Penance is on Channel 5, tonight at 9pm.