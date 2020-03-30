🔥Pelosi to discuss worker, patient safety in next coronavirus response bill on Monday🔥

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hosts a signing ceremony after the House of Representatives approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a news conference call at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Monday to discuss the planned fourth coronavirus response bill, focusing on how to meet worker and patient safety needs, according to her office.
Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Tim Ahmann
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.