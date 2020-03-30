🔥Pelosi to discuss worker, patient safety in next coronavirus response bill on Monday🔥

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hosts a signing ceremony after the House of Representatives approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a news conference call at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Monday to discuss the planned fourth coronavirus response bill, focusing on how to meet worker and patient safety needs, according to her office.