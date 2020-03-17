🔥Pelosi says U.S. House working on third coronavirus package🔥

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to the media about a coronavirus economic aid package on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on a third coronavirus aid package to help workers and families cope with the impact of the virus, including expanding tax credits, longer leave for sick workers and first responder protections, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday.

“During negotiations, the Democratic House will continue to make clear to the administration that any emergency response package must put Families First before any aid to corporate America is considered,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

