WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke for a second time on Wednesday about legislation to bolster the economy in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, Pelosi’s office said in a tweet.

The second call came just after 4 p.m. EDT and lasted about 10 minutes, Pelosi’s office said. The earlier conversation took place in the morning.