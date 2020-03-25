🔥Pele settles Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi GOAT debate🔥

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Who’s the greatest of all time? It’s a debate that will continue through generations but Brazillian legend Pele believes he has the answer: neither.

The pair have dominated European football for over a decade, Luka Modric the only other player to claim a Ballon d’Or in the last 12 years, Messi winning six times and Ronaldo five.

The debate so hotly contested – and there really is no right or wrong answer – but Pele, who believes Ronaldo to be the better of the two, proclaims himself as the best ever.

The 79-year-old won three World Cups and scored a record 1,281 goals over his career. With a number of these unofficially recorded, many remain dubious of that number. But Pele will forever be regarded as one of the greats, if not the greatest.

35-year-old Ronaldo – who has been utterly prolific in the Premier League, La Liga and Seire A – has scored a phenomenal 725 goals in 1000 games for club and country.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Messi – aged 32-years-old – has scored 697 in 856. Indeed, Messi’s goal per game ratio [0.81] comes out higher than Ronaldo’s [0.73], the latter has also won an international trophy with Portugal and is more widely known for his leadership qualities.

Pele, speaking to Pilhado Youtube channel, gave his answer to the all-important question.

“We mustn’t forget Zico and Ronaldinho,” he said. “People always talk about European players like (Franz) Beckenbauer and (Johan) Cruyff.

“Right now I think Cristiano Ronaldo is the most consistent player out there, but you can’t forget about Messi.”

He also gave an answer as to who the greatest of all time is.

“It’s not my fault, but I think I was better than all of them,” he said.

“There will only be one Pele. There won’t be anyone else like me.”