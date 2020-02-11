🔥Pele 'embarrassed' to leave home amid mobility issues and has become reclusive, says son🔥

The son of Pele has explained how the Brazilian football icon is “embarrassed” to leave his home due to mobility issues.

Speaking to TV Globo, Edinho explained how his father, who turns 80 in October, is struggling in the aftermath of a hip operation and cannot walk unaided.

Pele – widely regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time – has experienced a number of health concerns over recent years, including prostate and hip problems.

He also had a kidney stone removed in 2019 after spending five days in a Paris hospital for a urinary infection.

“He is very fragile in relation to mobility. He underwent a hip transplant and did not undergo adequate, ideal rehabilitation,” Edinho said, adding that Pele had become “sheepish and reclusive”.

“So, he has this mobility problem, which ends up causing a certain depression.

“Today he can no longer walk properly, only with the walker. He is embarrassed, he doesn’t want to go out, be on the street.”