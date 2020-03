🔥Pedro's Chelsea future uncertain as the coronavirus pandemic proves a more pressing thought for the Spaniard🔥

Pedro has revealed heĀ is not thinking about his Chelsea future – unsure when he will even be able to return to training with the UK gripped by theĀ coronavirus pandemic.Ā

The Spaniard’s contract at Stamford Bridge expiresĀ at the end of the seasonĀ and – although he is expected to find a new club in the coming months – heĀ says there are more important issues to consider at this time.

The Premier League is currently suspended until April 30 at the earliest, while a meeting is to take place on April 3 to discuss the next steps.Ā

A prevalent issue that has risen due to the league’s postponement is what is to happen to those players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.Ā

Pedro joined Chelsea from Barcelona in 2015 and has since played 201 games, scoring 43Ā goals.Ā

While some outlets have reported Pedro has confirmed his Chelsea departure, he insists his future is still up in the air.Ā

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, Pedro said:Ā ā€œMy contract ends [in the summer], but right now thatā€™s not the most important [thing]. I havenā€™t even stopped to think about it.

“Later, what has to be seen with my future will come, but right now itā€™s not the most important [thing] when you donā€™t even know when you will return to trainingā€¦ā€

Pedro – whose concern regarding the rapidly spreadingĀ coronavirus is evident – has paidĀ for 3000 protective screens for hospitals inĀ Spain to help battle the pandemic.Ā

ā€œThe materials are a little scarce and everything that can done to help is welcome,” he said.Ā Ā

“The hospitals told us that they are a good resource for them (the protective screens), which they use to isolate.

“We wanted to contribute our grain of sand with these protective screens.ā€