🔥Pedro's Chelsea future uncertain as the coronavirus pandemic proves a more pressing thought for the Spaniard🔥

Pedro has revealed he is not thinking about his Chelsea future – unsure when he will even be able to return to training with the UK gripped by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spaniard’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season and – although he is expected to find a new club in the coming months – he says there are more important issues to consider at this time.

The Premier League is currently suspended until April 30 at the earliest, while a meeting is to take place on April 3 to discuss the next steps.

A prevalent issue that has risen due to the league’s postponement is what is to happen to those players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

Pedro joined Chelsea from Barcelona in 2015 and has since played 201 games, scoring 43 goals.

(Getty Images)

While some outlets have reported Pedro has confirmed his Chelsea departure, he insists his future is still up in the air.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, Pedro said: “My contract ends [in the summer], but right now that’s not the most important [thing]. I haven’t even stopped to think about it.

“Later, what has to be seen with my future will come, but right now it’s not the most important [thing] when you don’t even know when you will return to training…”

Pedro – whose concern regarding the rapidly spreading coronavirus is evident – has paid for 3000 protective screens for hospitals in Spain to help battle the pandemic.

“The materials are a little scarce and everything that can done to help is welcome,” he said.

“The hospitals told us that they are a good resource for them (the protective screens), which they use to isolate.

“We wanted to contribute our grain of sand with these protective screens.”