🔥Pedestrian seriously injured in collision in east London🔥

A woman has been seriously injured in a collision in east London.

The Met Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after they were called to reports of a crash in Commercial Road at 9.10am on Monday.

A 26-year-old woman was involved in a collision with a red Ford Mustang.

She was rushed to the Royal London Hospital by the London Ambulance Service where she remains in a serious condition.

Her family have been informed.

The driver of the car, a 27-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving.

He was subsequently released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or 020 8597 4874 and quote CAD 1771/17Feb20.