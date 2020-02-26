🔥Peckham stabbing: Two men and dog knifed as brawl breaks out in south-east London🔥

Two men and a dog have been stabbed after fight broke out in south-east London.

Police and paramedics were scrambled to the scene in Commerical Way, Peckham, to reports of a fight on Tuesday night.

Two men, believed to be in their twenties, were found suffering knife wounds following the violent scenes which unfolded at about 11pm.

A dog also received stab injuries in the attack.

One of the injured men was rushed to hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The other was assessed at the scene and refused further medical treatment. His injuries were not deemed life-threatening, police said.

A Met Police spokesman said that the injured dog had been taken to an animal hospital.

“Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray,” he added.

“A crime scene has been put in place. Enquiries continue.”