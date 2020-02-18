🔥Peckham incident: Knifeman Tasered in front of terrified passengers on south east London train🔥

A knifeman has been Tasered in front of terrified train passengers in south east London.

The armed suspect boarded the train at Queens Road, Peckham, after running along railway lines during a police chase, Scotland Yard said.

Officers had been called to an address on Queens Road to reports that the man was having a “mental health crisis”.

When they arrived at the scene, he had fled in his car. Police then began to chase the suspect, who got out of his car on Queen’s Road and ran along the railway lines to the station.

He then boarded a train, armed with the weapon, where police found him and used a Taser to detain him.

London Ambulance Service attended the scene and the man, believed to be in his mid-50s, was detained under the Mental Health Act.

There are no reports of any injuries to members of the public or officers.

Detective Superintendent Nicky Arrowsmith from the Central South Command Unit said: “This incident highlights the challenges that police officers confront on a daily basis.

“I am very proud of the courage and determination of all the officers involved, and pleased that their work helped ensure no member of the public suffered any harm.”