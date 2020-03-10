Pearl Jam postpones tour dates including St. Louis show citing coronavirus concerns

Pearl JamCourtesy of Danny Clinch

Rock band Pearl Jam’s April 4 concert at Enterprise Center has been postponed as the band keeps “the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority” in the wake of the growing coronavirus.The news was released on the band’s social media Monday night.The statement says the band will be rescheduled.The statement in part reads: “As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better.So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives.Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy…We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority.So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements…”Ticket refund information is not yet available; the concert has not been announced as postponed yet by Live Nation or Enterprise Center.

St. Louisans take precautions as coronavirus reaches the area

An unidentified woman leaving Olive Supermarket in University City wears a mask and gloves on Monday, March 9, 2020, as she returns her shopping cart. Because of recent reports of people in St. Louis County testing positive for the rapidly-spreading coronavirus, people appear to be taking caution in public spaces. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

St. Louisans take precautions as coronavirus reaches the area

Shoppers who did not want to be identified by name wear masks on Monday, March 9, 2020, as they leave Olive Supermarket in University City. Because of recent reports of people in St. Louis County testing positive for the rapidly-spreading coronavirus, the two expressed a need to be cautious of spreading the disease to vulnerable citizens. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

Coronavirus prevention

A worker wipes down an escalator handrail while passengers enter the Gateway Transportation Center in St. Louis on Monday, March 09, 2020. Following a presumptive-positive case of the coronavirus through the facility the center has released a statement encouraging all travelers to follow guidelines for “prevention of COVID-19 spread” as well as stating they are following guidelines for cleanliness of their facility. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Colter Peterson

St. Louisans take precautions as coronavirus reaches the area

A woman who did not want to be identified by name wears a mask on Monday, March 9, 2020, as she leaves Olive Supermarket in University City. Because of recent reports of people in St. Louis County testing positive for the rapidly-spreading coronavirus, she expressed a need to be cautious of spreading the disease. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

Coronavirus prevention

A worker cleans a handrail at the Gateway Transportation Center in St. Louis on Monday, March 09, 2020. Following a presumptive-positive case of the coronavirus through the facility the center has released a statement encouraging all travelers to follow guidelines for “prevention of COVID-19 spread” as well as stating they are following guidelines for cleanliness of their facility. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Colter Peterson

Coronavirus prevention

A worker cleans a payphone at the Gateway Transportation Center in St. Louis on Monday, March 09, 2020. Following a presumptive-positive case of the coronavirus through the facility the center has released a statement encouraging all travelers to follow guidelines for “prevention of COVID-19 spread” as well as stating they are following guidelines for cleanliness of their facility. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Colter Peterson

Deer Creek Coffee

A man wearing a surgical mask carries boxes out of Deer Creek Coffee in Ladue on Monday, March 9, 2020. The father of a family who is supposed to be quarantined visited the coffee shop on Saturday. The coffee shops says on Sunday after learning about the man’s visit on the day before, the shop closed early and throughly cleaned and disinfected the business. They were open for business on Monday. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

