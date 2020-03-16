🔥Peaky Blinders season 6 production postponed over coronavirus fears🔥

The production of series six of Peaky Blinders has been halted as the UK braces for the coronavirus pandemic.

A post on the show’s official Instagram page reveals that the cast and crew will not be assembling for filming as planned.

It reads: “After much consideration, and in light of the developing situation concerning Covid-19, the start of production of Peaky Blinders series 6 has been postponed.

“Huge thanks to our incredible cast and crew, and to all our amazing fans for their continued support.”

Series six of Peaky Blinders does not have an air date though it was believed to have been slated to arrive in late 2020 or early 2021.

It is unclear how the indefinite postponement of production will affect the release date.

The hit drama is the latest in a long line of TV shows to be affected by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Filming has also halted on The Handmaid’s Tale, Riverdale, while Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway bosses have cancelled the programme’s live Florida final.

Live programmes The Jeremy Vine Show and Loose Women will still air on weekdays, but have ditched studio audiences.