A hole in the ground with a ‘car park aesthetic’ is how Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud at one stage describes the property in tonight’s episode.

Construction ran months over deadline thanks largely to the lack of a mortgage – and no budget in mind – when the owners started and bad weather added to the delays.

However, the couple who eventually sank upwards of £1million on their dream eco home will never pay another electricity or heating bill – one of their main objectives.

Ecologist Fred Baker grew up in a Peak District village near Bakewell in Derbyshire and, despite many of his childhood friends deserting it for work and careers, was determined to stay there with wife Saffron and children Billy and Grace.

Grand Designs: inside the Peak District’s incredible earthhouse

Describing his plan for an eco home, corporate ecologist Fred says: “I’ve always wanted to build an earth shelter house. The whole ethos of the build is that it can be sustainable. We can heat it almost entirely through the sun.”

The house, on the site of an old dairy they paid £100,000 for over a decade earlier, was dreamt of for years, including seven whole years negotiating with council planners desperate to avoid granting permission for a modernist eyesore in the protected area.

However, they were eventually given the go-ahead and the first stage was digging out a vast step, six metres into a 30-degree sloping hillside overlooking the Dales.

McCloud says: “It’s potentially beautiful to live in, but a nightmare to build.”

Giving a rough estimate of £600,000 for construction costs, Saffron admits at the start of the project: “I can pay for them to dig the hole in the ground, but the bank has to come up trumps with the rest.”

Deep underground will lie three bedrooms and two bathrooms, while a sun-drenched middle floor will house a living room and kitchen that during the day will draw heat into the house through the south facing row of windows, while at night rubber-sealed, massively thick wooden shutters will seal off the home from the outside world, keeping in the heat.

Solar roof panels will generate electricity, achieving the couple’s objective of never having to pay another bill.

The house is largely built of concrete – an environmentally harmful construction material, with the production of one ton of concrete generating one ton of carbon – and Fred admits he wanted to use eco concrete, but that the standard stuff absorbs so much heat that it is worthwhile.

He estimates that the carbon bill for construction will be repaid within seven years. “The objective is a zero carbon house.”

The top of the house, and the only piece visible from the nearby road is Fred’s office reached by the front door which itself is reached by a bridge.

Some of the 800 tons limestone dug for the project is then hand napped to clad not only the barn-style entrance area but the bedrooms in the basement, providing a cave-like feel to the sleeping quarters.

But the project is plagued by problems from the start, not least of which is the couple’s difficulty in getting a mortgage.

Saffron says she has to conceal the unique and challenging nature of their project: “When you’ve got talk to the banks you’ve got to tell them how normal it is.”

While they sort out the financing, work grinds to a halt for six months, the couple are forced to leave their rented home and move in with Fred’s mother and then they have to decide to leave the walls unplastered and unfinished.

Surveying the site, McCloud says: “It looks more like an underground car park than a house.”

He adds: “It’s the car park aesthetic, but with superhouse functionality.”

A harsh winter and more money problems add to Saffron’s state of mind: “The stress took hold and got to me.”

She is left to manage construction from start to finish while Fred continues to work and the couple admit that their dream is putting stress on their relationship.

Saffron says: “We don’t want to hate it or each other, we’ve got to make it work.”

Touchingly, Fred admits: “I couldn’t have done this without her. Saffron has taken my dream and turned it into our dream.”

As the roof goes on and the vast windows go in, Saffron cheerfully imagines that the completion of the house is just the start of a new life.

“I don’t feel like we’re racing towards the finish but like we’re trotting towards the start line,” she says.

At the end, Saffron admits the construction cost “something with a seven in front of it, quite near an eight”, and admits that the total bill is pushing £1million.

Surveying the “mesmerising” stonework cladding the finished house, McCloud hails it as a “buried concrete fortress wrapped in stone and timber” in a “heroic and momentous landscape”.

Praising its ambition to mix “the personal, the finished, the polished, the cherished and the raw”, he says: “This was never about how it looks but how it works. This building has only just begun to show its charm.”

Finally, reflecting on the heartache and horrors of the construction, Fred concludes: “We’re going to be here forever. It’s worth it.”