🔥Pc Andrew Harper 'thrown around like a ragdoll before being dragged to his death'🔥

Police officer Andrew Harper was thrown around “like a ragdoll” as he was dragged to his death behind a car for more than mile, the Old Bailey heard today.

The 28-year-old newly wed’s feet became entangled in a towing strap as he tried to prevent the theft of a quad bike, suffering “unsurviveable” injuries.

Jurors heard how eyewitness Jack Whittenham “slammed on his brakes” when he saw the vehicle cross the A4 with PC Harper’s body still attached to the back.

Prosecutor Brian Altman QC told the court: “Mr Whittenham saw that the rope had a body attached to it. He thought the rope was wrapped a couple of times around both feet of the body, which was being dragged along by the vehicle.

“It was Mr Whittenham who thought it was a bloodied deer attached to the car, but he quickly realised it was someone trapped by both ankles with arms flailing around, as he described it, like a ragdoll, being dragged around the road.”

Another witness, Robert Cave-Debuse, was out walking his dog when he heard the sound of screeching tyres, and said he “could hear the sound of something hitting the hedgerow”, said Mr Altman.

PC Harper’s colleague, PC Andrew Shaw, witnessed the moment the young officer was caught up in the rope as they tried to thwart the theft of the quad bike from a home near the village of Sulhamstead in Berkshire in August last year.

“(He) compared it to his experience of water skiing”, said the prosecutor. “When you lose your footing, your feet are almost whipped forward and you land on your back.”

Henry Long, 18, from Mortimer, Reading, and two 17-year-olds all deny murdering the Thames Valley Police officer. Long has admitted manslaughter, and all three have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal.

The trial continues.