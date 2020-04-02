🔥Paulo Dybala tells Cristiano Ronaldo: 'In Argentina we hate you a bit because of how you are, of how you walk'🔥

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala told Cristiano Ronaldo that the people of Argentina, Lionel Messi’s homeland, ‘hate’ the Portuguese forward.

Ronaldo and Messi havs shared a rivalry at the summit of the game for over a decade so it should come as little surprise to see fierce allegiances develop on both sides.

Dybala is Messi’s international teammate and has struck up a friendship with Ronaldo since his arrival at Juventus in 2018 and has politely informed the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star of his standing back home.

“I said to him: Cristiano, in Argentina, we hate you a bit because of your figure, because of how you are, of how you walk,” Dybala said in an interview online with the Argentinian Football Association (AFE).

“The truth is that, you’ve surprised me because I’ve found you to be different.”

Dybala was diagnosed with coronavirus in March but says he is recovering well after a period of self-isolation.