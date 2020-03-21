🔥Paulo Dybala confirms he and his girlfriend have tested positive for coronavirus but are in 'perfect condition'🔥

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has become the latest footballer to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Argentinian tweeted on Saturday evening to confirm that both he and girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had tested positive for Covid-19, but insisted the pair are “in perfect condition” and thanked fans for their messages of support.

At least 14 Serie A players, including Dybala’s Juve teammate Blaise Matuidi, have now tested positive for the disease.

Italy has been the country worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with its number of deaths overtaking that of China this week.

As in the majority of European countries, football is currently in shutdown to help fight the spread of the outbreak.

The Agnelli family, who own Juventus, have made a €10million donation to help the country’s national health service, while holding company Exor is purchasing 150 artificial respirators for use in hospitals.