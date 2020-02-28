🔥Paulina Porizkova says she feels betrayed being cut out of late husband Ric Ocasek’s will🔥

The supermodel also tells “CBS Sunday Morning” that posting makeup-free images of herself online has cost her work.

CBS News

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova and rocker Ric Ocasek were married for more than 30 years before he died suddenly in 2019. Now, in her first television interview since his death, Porizkova tells “CBS Sunday Morning” she feels betrayed by being cut out of her late husband’s will.The couple married in 1989, and even though they began divorce proceedings in 2017, they still lived in the same home when he died last September.

In this August 9, 2016 file photo, model Paulina Porizkova and musician Ric Ocasek attend the premiere of “Florence Foster Jenkins” in New York City.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

“It made the grieving process really, really tricky,” Porzikova told “CBS This Morning” co-host Anthony Mason, in an interview to be broadcast on “Sunday Morning” March 1. “I would love to be able to be sad and miss him, and not also feel this incredible hurt and betrayal.”For decades Porizkova and Ocasek were one of the “It” couples. He was the lead singer of The Cars; she was the model who was the face of Estée Lauder and on countless magazine covers. Porizkova told Mason finding her husband dead was “the worst moment of my life.”In a wide-ranging interview, Porizkova opens up about her modeling career, falling in love with Ocasek, and dealing with growing older in a business based on images.Porizkova was a top model featured on magazine covers around the world in the 1980s and ’90s. She continues to work today, just not as much because, she said, it’s hard for a woman to remain vital in an image-based business. She said her willingness to post makeup-free images online to show her authentic self has cost her work.”I actually bona fide lost a job because I did one of my, ‘Look at me. This is my face without makeup’ [posts]. And I’ve never used Botox or fillers,” Porizkova told Mason.

Paulina Porizkova on a photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

CBS News

Porizkova admits she used to be judgmental about people who used fillers. “I used to go, ‘Oh, you know, I can’t believe anybody’s injecting themselves and changing the way they look. And now I think, ‘No, you know, it’s really freaking hard to be a woman. And it’s really freaking hard to be a woman over 50. Because we really get dismissed from the table,'” she said.”We have, like, a weird zone between, you’re J-Lo looking fabulous, and then Betty White,” she added. “And there’s kind of, like, a dead zone between the two. So, I’m trying to fill that dead zone.”The Emmy Award-winning “Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9 a.m. ET, and is rebroadcast on Pop TV at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT. “Sunday Morning” also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and repeated at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access and On Demand.Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, and Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning). For more info:Follow Paulina Porizkova on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.