🔥Paul Scholes questions Manchester United deal for Odion Ighalo: 'I don't see him starting many games'🔥

Paul Scholes has queried Manchester United’s deadline day signing of Odion Ighalo.

The Old Trafford legend also insists Sir Alex Ferguson would never have stood for Paul Pogba’s antics during the Frenchman’s injury lay-off.

United secured a last-gasp January loan deal for Ighalo as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperately tried to solve his striking crisis in the absence of the injured Marcus Rashford.

But Scholes has questioned the credibility of the Shanghai Shenhua loanee’s record in China and whether he has the ability to justify a move to United.

He told Robbie Savage’s Premier League Breakfast: “I don’t think he’s a signing for the long term. I think his scoring record in China is very good, but is it that credible? I don’t know.

“He is an out-and-out centre forward, I don’t think United have an out-and-out centre forward. He’ll play with his back to goal and he might bring players into play.

“It’s good to have an extra body, but when you’re United you want an extra body with quality and he’s got that to prove.

“He’ll bring something different. I don’t see him starting many games.”

Ighalo will be included in United’s squad for Monday’s clash with Chelsea despite being kept away from the club’s Carrington training ground since arriving in the UK at the start of the month amid coronavirus fears.

Pogba has also been training away in a bid to recover from ankle surgery.

The World Cup winner has been undergoing a personal recuperation programme in Dubai while the rest of Solskjaer’s squad have been on a winter training break in Spain.

Scholes says Ferguson would never have stood for it.

Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo Shares Post Of Workout

“I don’t think it would’ve done down very well,” he added. “Players seem to go off and do their own stuff now.

“When I was there, our manager wouldn’t have allowed that type of thing to happen.”

