🔥'Paul Pogba would be a doddle to play against' – Graeme Souness' latest pop at Manchester United star🔥

Graeme Souness has issued a withering assessment of Paul Pogba – claiming the Manchester United midfielder would be a “doddle” to play against.

The Liverpool legend has been one of Pogba’s most outspoken critics as a pundit and columnist – and didn’t hold back with his latest blast.

Writing in the Times, Souness was asked about his apparent “disdain” of the France international.

He responded: “Pogba has everything to be a top player — great athleticism, super technique — but his attitude to the game is the polar opposite of mine.

“He goes out with one thought in his mind: ‘I’m going to show everyone how clever I am today and be the star of the show.’

“My attitude, the way I was taught, was: ‘Go out and work harder than the guy you’re in against and see where that takes you.’ He’d be a doddle to play against.”

Pogba has split opinion among United fans since returning to the club in a then-world record £89m move from Juventus in 2016.

His future remains the subject on uncertainty after making just five starts this season and his agent Mino Raiola revealing his own plans to take a “great player” to Real Madrid this summer.

But United are increasingly uncertain they will find a buyer willing to meet their £150million asking price, which means Pogba could be forced to sit it out at Old Trafford unless the club’s hierarchy lower to their valuation.

No one came close to coming up with a suitable offer last summer, with Real’s bid of cash plus James Rodriguez dismissed out of hand.

Solskjaer addressed Pogba’s future this month, saying: “Paul’s our player and he’s got a year plus an option (on his contract) so you can expect Paul to be here.”

But Raiola did little to quell speculation over his client’s future last week when telling Marca: “I definitely want to take a great player to Real Madrid, and I will try to do so this summer.

“It would be a source of pride for me and my players because Real Madrid are a great club.”