🔥Paul Pogba worth just £31m? Coronavirus pandemic hits transfer fees hard across Europe, report finds🔥

Manchester United are one of a number of clubs who could miss out on millions in transfer revenue due to the coronavirus, according to analysis conducted by the CIES Football Observatory.

With all football across Europe on pause for the foreseeable future due to the pandemic, clubs are approaching the transfer window amid an impending economic crisis.

League seasons may not be completed before the June 30 cut-off date proposed by governing bodies, which is also the end date for expiring contracts, both permanent and those on temporary loan deals.

As such clubs are predicted to see a vast reduction in value of their players.

Paul Pogba’s future remains a big talking point, with his future at Old Trafford far from certain amid interest from the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid.

Pogba has barely played this season due to a string of injuries and will enter the final 12 months of his contract in July, though the club are able to trigger a one-year extension.

United are understood to want well over £100million to enter into negotiations over a transfer , though CIES Football Observatory report his value is closer to £58m and his lack of playing time and length of contract actually makes Pogba worth closer to £31m.

Pogba is one of a number of examples the study shows, with Europe’s big five leagues – Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga – in total estimated to lose £8.31billion in player value.

Premier League champions Manchester City will see the biggest monetary hit with £368.30m taken off their worth, estimated to be around 30.1 per cent of their total.

Marseille will lose £86.74m, considerably less than City but it represents 37.9% of their total – the biggest across the big five. Inter Milan are not far behind with 35.7%.

You can read the full report here.