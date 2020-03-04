paul-pogba-won&apos;t-be-making-his-manchester-united-return-against-city-on-sunday

🔥Paul Pogba won't be making his Manchester United return against City on Sunday🔥

News
John koli0

Paul Pogba has stepped up his return from injury – but will not be back in time for Manchester United’s clash with City on Sunday.

The France international will resume full training next week after undergoing ankle surgery.

There were hopes he would be in contention for the derby at Old Trafford – but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed any return is likely to have to wait until the end of the month.

He said: “Paul’s still working with the physios outside and he won’t be training with the first team until next week. Then let’s see how long that will take. He needs time to get his football fitness back.”

Pogba has endured an injury-ravaged season after suffering ankle and foot problems.

It has reduced him to just five Premier League starts, with his last appearance coming in the Boxing Day win against Newcastle.

More to follow

Related Posts

‘are-you-kidding-me?’:-family-gets-55,000-duplicate-billing-statements-in-the-mail

‘Are You Kidding Me?’: Family Gets 55,000 Duplicate Billing Statements In The Mail

John koli
chelsea-let-down-by-older-guard-against-bayern-munich-and-frank-lampard-knows-overhaul-is-needed

🔥Chelsea let down by older guard against Bayern Munich and Frank Lampard knows overhaul is needed🔥

John koli
angels-fancy-dress-shop:-curtain-falls-on-west-end-institution-after-180-years

🔥Angels fancy dress shop: Curtain falls on West End institution after 180 years🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *