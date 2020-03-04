🔥Paul Pogba won't be making his Manchester United return against City on Sunday🔥

Paul Pogba has stepped up his return from injury – but will not be back in time for Manchester United’s clash with City on Sunday.

The France international will resume full training next week after undergoing ankle surgery.

There were hopes he would be in contention for the derby at Old Trafford – but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed any return is likely to have to wait until the end of the month.

He said: “Paul’s still working with the physios outside and he won’t be training with the first team until next week. Then let’s see how long that will take. He needs time to get his football fitness back.”

Pogba has endured an injury-ravaged season after suffering ankle and foot problems.

It has reduced him to just five Premier League starts, with his last appearance coming in the Boxing Day win against Newcastle.

