🔥Paul Pogba wants to 'escape' Manchester United for Juventus, says agent Mino Raiola🔥

Paul Pogba wants to “escape” Manchester United and return to Juventus, according to agent Mino Raiola.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for some time, with the Italian giants and Real Madrid both understood to be interested.

Standard Sport understands United, should they decided to sell, will hold out for a significant sum and likely more than the £89million they paid for in 2016.

Pogba, whose season has been severely hampered by injury, still has 12 months to run on his contract and the club hold an option to extend for a further year.

“Pogba feels at home in Italy,” Raiola told reporters when asked about a return to Juventus.

(REUTERS)

“Italy is like his second home or family, same for [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic. That’s why Paul would like to come back to Juventus.

“But we’ll go to speak about that just after Euro 2020. Pogba wants to play at the best levels always … but he can’t escape Manchester United now, in this moment where the club is not having a good period.”