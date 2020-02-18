🔥Paul Pogba row with Man United escalates as Mino Raiola launches scathing attack on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer🔥

Super agent Mino Raiola has launched a scathing attack on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his treatment of Paul Pogba, claiming he hopes the Norwegian does not see his client “as his prisoner”.

It seems inevitable that Pogba will leave United this summer, and Solskjaer has refused to categorically confirm whether he will play for the club again this season, a significant blow to his Euro 2020 hopes.

Raiola’s campaign to get his star client out of Old Trafford has stepped up in recent days, with his public announcement that he has held talks with Juventus over a possible return to Turin for the Frenchman.

That prompted a reminder from Solskjaer that Pogba “is our player, not Mino’s”, but Raiola hit back in a remarkable Twitter outburst and suggested the United boss ought to be concentrating on other “issues”.

“Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property,” he wrote. “Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else.

“I HOPE Solskjaer DO NOT WANT TO SUGGEST THAT PAUL IS HIS PRISONER. (sic)

“BUT BEFORE Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said (sic). I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts.

“Until now I was maybe nice to him. SolskjaeR (sic) should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul.

“I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues. I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about. AT LEAST IF I WAS HIM I WOULD. (sic)”