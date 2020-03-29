🔥Paul Pogba makes trophy vow to Manchester United fans during lockdown🔥

Midfielder Paul Pogba says Manchester United are all about trophies as he reminisced about the club’s 2017 Europa League triumph – and has told fans there are more to come after football returns from coronavirus.

United ran out 2-0 winners over Ajax, with Pogba picking up the man of the match award after scoring the opener that ultimately sealed victory and a place in the Champions League.

Injuries have prevented Pogba from playing for United since Boxing Day, while the midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to either Real Madrid or Juventus after pushing for an Old Trafford exit last summer.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reassured fans that the 26-year-old World Cup winner remains in his plans, however.

Speaking on an Instagram live stream alongside team-mate Jesse Lingard, Pogba revealed just how much winning the Europa League meant to him.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

“I was so happy because that was what we wanted,” Pogba said. “At the start of the season we wanted to win this and it meant we went through to the Champions League [next season].

“It was our second trophy of the year and I was really happy. That’s what Manchester United is about: winning trophies.”

Lingard jokingly suggested Pogba’s crucial opener – which took a wild deflection off defender Davinson Sanchez – should have been given as an own goal.

Pogba immediately refuted this claim, saying: “It was my goal. If I don’t shoot, the ball doesn’t go that way.

“It was a lucky shot and the ball went in. When you’re winning at the start that gives you an advantage. It was a good start for us.”

Pogba had been approaching full fitness when the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Frenchman will now be sidelined even further but hopes to be back soon.

On the virus’ outbreak and the league’s suspension, Pogba said: “Stay safe, stay at home, stay connected. Keep supporting United and hopefully we will be back soon.

“We want to get back to the game and to winning trophies.”