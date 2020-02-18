🔥Paul Pogba is committed to Manchester United until after Euro 2020, Mino Raiola insists🔥

Paul Pogba is only committed to Manchester United until after the European Championship, Mino Raiola has revealed.

In a remarkable interview, the so-called “super-agent” twice pointed to a summer move for his wantaway client.

Pogba is eager to return to Juventus or play under his idol, Zinedine Zidane, at Real Madrid.

Raiola has stepped up his campaign to secure a move for the France international in recent weeks and given the clearest indication yet that he is approaching the final months of his time at Old Trafford.

Raiola told Talksport: “He is only committed to Manchester United until after the European Championship.

In Pictures | Chelsea vs Man United | 17/02/2020

“The only focus there is to get back as soon as possible into the team to help the team, and to have a good end of the season for Manchester United.

“He is committed to Manchester United only until the end of the European Championship, and then we will talk to the club if we need to.”

There is a growing acceptance that Pogba will leave in the summer, with relations between Raiola and United turning toxic.

He launched a personal attack on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer via Twitter just moments before Monday’s clash with Chelsea

In an inflammatory post, he responded to Solskjaer’s claims that United will be the ones to determine Pogba’s future in the summer.

He tweeted: “Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property. Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else.

“I hope Solskjaer does not want to suggest that Paul is his prisoner.”

He added: “Until now I was maybe too nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things he said in the summer to Paul.”

United officials were left stunned, but Solskjaer dismissed the rant as pointless after his side thrust themselves back into the race for Champions League qualification with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

“People can say whatever they want in the world today on social media and it makes headlines,” he said. “I don’t really need to say anything.

“It didn’t seem to bother any of our players, or anyone, so I’m not going to comment on that.”

Raiola responded: “The outcome was good for Man United so maybe I should do it more often.

“In all seriousness, I thought what Solskjaer said was out of line.

“He took parts of sentences of an interview of mine, and acted a little bit offended that I was offering Paul Pogba to other clubs without permission.”