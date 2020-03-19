🔥Paul Pogba hasn't played enough at Manchester United for Real Madrid to be interested, claims Steve McManaman🔥

The time has come for Paul Pogba to tell Manchester United whether he intends to leave the club this summer, according to Steve McManaman.

Pogba’s future is the subject of increasing speculation, with the France international staying quiet while his agent Mino Raiola doing the talking so far this season.

The World Cup winner stated last summer that he was ready for a “fresh challenge”, though a move to Real Madrid never materialised as the Spanish giants prioritised a big-money deal for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

Pogba has spent the majority of the 2019/20 season on the sidelines through injury, but was on the verge of making his comeback until the coronavirus pandemic saw the season suspended.

Pogba’s agent, Raiola, has publicly attacked both United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this year, in what many see as an attempt to engineer a move for Pogba.

A sticking point is that Pogba has huge commercial value to United, while Real Madrid are not quite the financial force they once were: United have privately accepted that Los Blancos will not meet their £150million asking pirce, but the Red Devils are unlikely to sell for less than the £89m they paid back in 2016.

Pogba’s absence has been mitigated by the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, who has quickly become United’s key player since signing from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Fernandes’ form would soften the blow of losing Pogba, but former Liverpool winger McManaman – who left Anfield for the Bernabeu in 1999 – says the midfielder has simply not played enough football to warrant a move to Los Blancos.

“He hasn’t played enough football this season for sides like Madrid to be genuinely interested in him,” McManaman wrote for HorseRacing.net.

“If he stays, plays and gets back to full fitness at Manchester United, I certainly think that he will get back into the starting eleven very easily.

“Nemanja Matic is a year older, Juan Mata is a year older and Paul is definitely good enough to play in those positions alongside Bruno Fernandes, so I don’t think there’s any problem there.

“He’s certainly got the quality to play in the Manchester United midfield as long as he’s fit and healthy, but we’ve been waiting to hear from Paul Pogba all year regarding his future.

“Pogba has yet to say whether he wants to stay or whether he wants to leave.”