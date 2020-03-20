🔥Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and the 'great players' Mino Raiola could take to Real Madrid this summer🔥

Football in Europe is faced with an uncertain future at the moment, but amid the enforced break in action due to Covid-19, clubs continue to plan for next season.

And with the second stage of a rebuilding project likely to take place in the summer, Real Madrid are one of the sides likely to be busy in the transfer market.

Super agent Mino Raiola may be of some help in that respect. The Italian has not always been on great terms with Los Blancos in the past, but now says he wants to take a player to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

“I definitely want to take a great player to Real Madrid, and I will try to do so this summer,” he said in an interview with Marca this week. “It would be a source of pride for me and my players because Real Madrid are a great club.”

Here, Standard Sport takes a look at the Raiola clients who could be in contention for a move to Madrid in the summer…

Paul Pogba

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

The Manchester United midfielder is a long-time target for Real Madrid and coach Zinedine Zidane and the World Cup winner is likely to be back on Los Blancos’ radar again this summer.

Madrid’s main priority last summer was to bring in a new midfielder, but no player arrived in the end and with Pogba still seemingly unsettled at United, this could be the time to make a move.

The former Juventus player is 27 years old and has not hidden his admiration for Zidane or Madrid in the past. And with Bruno Fernandes already a success at Old Trafford, a transfer could potentially suit all parties.

United would want in excess of €100 million for Pogba, but Madrid might see that as a sound investment with Luka Modric set to turn 35 in September.

Erling Haaland

(AFP via Getty Images)

When the young Norwegian left RB Salzburg to join Borussia Dortmund in January, it looked like the ideal move for the striker to continue his development.

But the 19-year-old has already shown he is the real deal, scoring 12 goals in his first eight appearances for the Bundesliga side.

With Real Madrid struggling for goals as Karim Benzema’s form has dipped and Luka Jovic not having settled quite as well as was hoped, Los Blancos may well look at bringing in a striker this summer.

According to reports in Germany, Haaland has a clause in his deal allowing him to leave for around €75m, although there will also be agents’ fees on top of that and it is hard to see him leaving Dortmund after only six months at the club.

Lorenzo Insigne

(REUTERS)

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne is another alternative if Real Madrid do look to bring in an attacker this summer.

The Italian international can play on either wing or through the centre. He is fast, skilful and has a decent scoring record as well, having reached double figures in each of the last four seasons and 20 in 2016-17.

At the age of 28, he probably does not have much time left for a big move and also appears happy at Napoli, where is the captain and a fan favourite.

His position is also unlikely to be a priority for Madrid this summer, with Real already well stocked for wide forwards.

Matthijs de Ligt

(REUTERS)

Seen as the next great centre-back after his superb campaign with Ajax in 2018-19, Matthijs de Ligt has struggled somewhat since moving to Juventus in the summer.

Only 20 years old, the Dutch defender has been back in the team lately after he was dropped earlier in the season and still has immense potential.

Barcelona were keen to sign De Ligt last summer, but ultimately missed out on the youngster as Juventus paid €75m for his services. In his contract with the Italian giants, he has a release of clause of €150m, but that is not effective until 2022.

Madrid could look to De LIgt as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos (who will be 34 this month), but Los Blancos would have to negotiate with Juve and a transfer this summer seems improbable.

Alessio Romagnoli

(Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Another centre-back who could interest Real Madrid is AC Milan’s Italian international Alessio Romagnoli.

An assured presence in a struggling side, Romagnoli is strong in the air, with good technique and distribution and has been capped 12 times by his national team.

At the age of 25, he might feel now is the time to step up to a team which allows him to play Champions League football and with only Eder Militao offering quality back-up to Ramos and Raphael Varane, he could be a viable option for Los Blancos.

Romagnoli is under contract at San Siro until 2022 and would cost around €40m.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

(REUTERS)

Another AC Milan player who can be considered well above average in a underperforming team is goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Still only 21 years old, the Italian international was strongly linked with Real Madrid in Zinedine Zidane’s first spell as coach, but the Frenchman decided against signing a new goalkeeper.

Zidane is happy with the club’s current keeper, Thibaut Courtois, who is excelling after a difficult debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu. And signing a shot-stopper is not priority for Los Blancos.

Donnarumma would also be expensive and is too good to be back-up after making almost 200 appearances for Milan.

Marco Verratti

(AFP/Getty Images)

For years, Marco Verratti was linked to Barcelona, but the Italian international has stayed at Paris Saint-Germain, where he is in his seventh season.

Now 27 years old, the midfielder remains a big part of PSG’s plans and looks unlikely to leave the Parc des Princes any time soon – although he would be an asset to any club in Europe.

Madrid are more likely to opt for Pogba and also have an agreement in place to bring in Donny van de Beek from Ajax, who is younger and will be cheaper than Verratti.

The Italian is also believed to favour a return to his homeland if he leaves PSG.