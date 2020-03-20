🔥Paul Pogba could be driven out of Manchester United after 'unfair' criticism, fears Dimitar Berbatov🔥

Paul Pogba could be driven out of Manchester United after being the victim of ‘unfair’ criticism.

That’s the opinion of Dimitar Berbatov, who also warns that the lure of linking up with Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid could be too strong to resist for the France international.

And Berbatov is convinced Pogba will flourish if he departs Old Trafford this summer.

The former United striker has urged the midfielder to stay and form a deadly partnership with Bruno Fernandes.

“The criticism Pogba gets is unfair and he, like some other players, get criticised just for the sake of it, it doesn’t matter what he does,” he told Betfair.

“He is doing everything he can to get fit and when he plays to help his team because I have seen first-hand how he used to train with us as a boy, with ambition and the aspiration to be one of the best, so I don’t doubt his work ethic and desire to become even better. All he will want to do right now is play football, we are all human beings and as much as you try to avoid it, criticism always gets to you.

“I would like to see Pogba get fit as soon as possible and not get injured again, so that he can do what he does best and we can see him play great football.”

He added: “He knows that if it isn’t working out that there is always a team waiting for him some place else and if he goes he’ll play and do well.

“Look at Romelu Lukaku, I mean what the? It didn’t work out for him at United and now he has been reborn at Inter, how do you explain that?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Expects Paul Pogba To Stay At Man United

“It’s human nature, sometimes you just don’t feel comfortable in one place because the criticism is too much, you close yourself off and don’t let people in. You think to yourself: ‘It doesn’t matter what I do, nobody appreciates it,’ then you move and you score 23 goals for your new club.

“One thing I will say about the Real Madrid rumours is, don’t forget Zinedine Zidane is manager there and when you have a manager or other players from the same country you always speak and know that you will get on, especially speaking the same language, it makes you feel comfortable and that is not to be underestimated in this situation.”

Mino Raiola has cast fresh doubt over Pogba’s future after revealing plans to take one of his clients to Real Madrid this summer.

But Berbatov wants to see him develop a relationship with Fernandes at United.

“I want him to stay at United and I want to see him play alongside Fernandes and the team,” he said. “If not there will always be a team waiting for Pogba, if that is Real Madrid, Juventus or someone else who knows, but he will fit in anywhere.”