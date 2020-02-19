🔥Paul Pogba agent Mino Raiola backtracks over criticism of Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer🔥

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola says he has “nothing against” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, insisting his comments made against the Manchester United boss were “taken out of context”.

The France international has only featured seven times for Man Utd this season and has been sidelined with an ankle injury since his last appearance on Boxing Day.

The 26-year-old worked away from the squad after undergoing surgery, continuing his rehabilitation in Dubai, while United flew to Marbella for a warm-weather training camp.

Raiola posted a rant containing three tweets criticising Solskjaer – underlining Pogba is “not Solskjaer’s property – just hours before Monday’s 2-0 win over Chelsea, which the Norwegian refused to comment on after the game.

But just 24 hours later, the Italian agent has bizarrely performed a U-turn, suggesting his comments were “taken out of context” – despite being posted via his official Twitter account.

Feud: Raiola posted a series of tweets critical of Solskaer, only to backtrack 24 hours later Photo: Getty Images

“I wasn’t aware Manchester United had a game, so it wasn’t on purpose that I tweeted that before the game,” he told Sky Sports.

“Maybe not the best of timing. My words were taken out of context and they were misused.

“It doesn’t mean that if you employ a player, that you means you own them, that you can do whatever you want with the player.

“I think Paul has always demonstrated great commitment to the club and his team.

“I’ve nothing against Ole, on the contrary. For sure, I will reach out to Ole. I only wish him the best, because wishing him the best means wishing Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard the best.”

Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and with the signing of Bruno Fernandes in January, there are strong suggestions that United could sanction his departure.

But Raiola insists he is going nowhere – and even hinted at the possibility of talks over a new contract.

“No. For now he is United and he has a contract and that’s how it is. But there is a football market, there are things that can happen.