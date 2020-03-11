🔥Paul Nicholls: Let's hope Bryony Frost takes off again with another win in the Ryanair at Cheltenham🔥

The atmosphere was electric when Bryony Frost and Frodon won the Ryanair Chase at last year’s Festival.

She became the first female jockey to win a Grade One at the meeting with that victory and a second serving would be most welcome in tomorrow’s contest.

Just like last season, I started him off in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree, where he finished third.

He never fired there, although some of my runners were needing their first outing. He then contested the Betfair Chase at Haydock and again probably needed the run when third, before getting off the mark with a convincing win at Kempton in January. He’s in great form and is arriving here a fresh horse to defend his title.

Bryony gets a great tune out of Frodon and we are all hoping that they can light up Cheltenham with another big win.

Saint Sonnet is my representative in the opener, the Marsh Novices’ Chase. This will be only his second run for me having bought him from France in December.

I started him in a novice chase at Catterick, which he won convincingly. What I liked about him was the way he put himself right at a couple of fences. As you would expect, he has improved for that outing and, while he is a big price, he will run well.

I also have Coup De Pinceau in the Kim Muir Chase. Angus Cheleda rides and while this looks difficult, he should give a good account of himself.