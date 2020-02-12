🔥Paul Hollywood's ex Summer Monteys-Fullam says she 'has no regrets' in first full interview since split🔥

Summer Monteys-Fullam has discussed her relationship with Paul Hollywood for the first time since splitting from the Great British Bake Off judge.

Monteys-Fullam, 24, went from obscurity to tabloid fodder when she began dating the 53-year-old baker shortly after his split from then wife Alex back in 2017.

The new couple themselves then hit the rocks in August 2018 amid claims Hollywoof had tried to make Monteys-Fullam sign a nondisclosure agreement.

Speaking to the Sun, she’s now admitted the relationship “move[d] quickly”, describing herself as “besotted at the beginning.”

But despite the reportedly acrimonious split, she’s insisted she has “no regrets” about how everything panned out.

“I’m back to being the strong chick I was before, a few years ago,” she told the paper. “I have no regrets.

“You do everything for a reason but the one thing you shouldn’t do is live by regrets.”

New relationship: Paul Hollywood has since moved on (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

In the wake of the split, Monteys-Fullam has continued to hit headlines and amassed a sizable social media following – which could come in handy if she signs up for any reality TV shows.

Refusing to rule out doing so, she said: “I didn’t ask for this [attention]. I didn’t ask for these doors to be opened, the world sucked me into it — in a good way, a really good way — and now I want to see what my options are.”

Hollywood has largely remained silent on the break-up.

In October last year, he finalised his divorce from Alex as they agreed to settle the financial details of their split outside court.

In December, Hollywood confirmed that he is in a new relationship with the landlady of his local pub, Melissa Spalding.

The couple reportedly spent Christmas Day together at a pub in Kent and Hollywood’s representative subsequently said: “They are very happily together.”