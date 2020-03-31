🔥Paul Chuckle reveals coronavirus diagnosis and tells fans he's 'on the mend'🔥

Paul Chuckle has reassured fans that he is on the road to recovery after being “laid up” with Covid-19.

The 72-year-old told his followers on Twitter that he experienced “mild” symptoms but that it was “not nice”, as he urged people to stay at home to ease the pressure on the NHS.

In a video posted on Twitter, the veteran TV star said he is “on the mend”.

Chuckle, real name Paul Elliott, said in the clip: “Hi guys, just checking in to let you know I’m still around.

“I’ve been laid up with Covid-19 for a good few days, it was mild, but it was there and it’s not nice, I promise you.

“So please, please stay inside. We’re all going stir-crazy, we know that, but please stay inside, take the pressure off the NHS, Marie Curie etc, please stay in, guys, and enjoy it the best you can.”

Replying to a fan who wished him well, Chuckle said he had had his “first day out of bed for a week”, but that he was feeling a “bit better”.

Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness also told him to “stay well”, and Chuckle responded: “Thanks mate. Hope you and the family are all well x.”

In another tweet, he said he had been scared by his wife as she checked in on him in the middle of the night.

He tweeted: “Sue nearly scared me to death hovering over me at 2am in the dark APPARENTLY checking I was still breathing because she was so worried, but today I don’t feel quite so bad. Hope you are well.”

Chuckle rose to fame in slapstick children’s programme ChuckleVision along with his brother Barry.

The hit BBC show ran for 21 series from 1987 until 2009, and was known for spawning catchphrases including “To me, to you” and “Oh dear, oh dear”.

Veteran entertainer Barry Chuckle, real name Barry Elliott, died at the age of 73 in August 2018.

Additional reporting by Press Association