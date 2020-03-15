🔥Patrick van Aanholt invites Crystal Palace fan to complement after she was bullied at school for wearing club shirt🔥

Patrick van Aanholt has invited a Crystal Palace to a fixture at Selhurst Park after she was bullied for wearing the club shirt at school.

The girl’s father said he was “heartbroken” after his daughter said she didn’t desire to support the club anymore following abuse from her peers. She was wearing the club shirt for Sport Relief and returned home on Friday reporting her classmates have been “horrible” about her selection of team.

The club’s official Twitter account called on fellow fans to provide messages of support, with former players Darren Ambrose and Mark Bright joining several respondents in offering their backing to the young fan.

And Van Aanholt extended a special invite to the lady and her family, who reside in the north and rarely have the possibility to attend games at Selhurst.

“You tell her once an eagle always an eagle and without her we don’t possess football,” the Dutchman said.

“When everything returns on track we’ll allow you to get down and ensure it is a thing for the kids to keep in mind,” he added.

The Premier League won’t return before April 4 at the earliest, with a gathering set to occur on Thursday to go over another steps

