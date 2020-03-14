Fiorentina have confirmed that more three members of staff, including on-loan Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Fiorentina confirmed on Friday that striker Dusan Vlahovic had contracted Covid-19.

On Saturday, the Serie A club announced a further three staff members had also tested positive – players Cutrone and German Pezzella, along with physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli.

A club statement released on Saturday morning read: “COVID-19: MORE POSITIVE TESTS | ACF Fiorentina announces that footballers Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli also underwent tests, as they were showing some symptoms.

“All 3 resulted positive and are in good health at their homes in Florence.”

