🔥Passengers terrified as pranksters pretend to 'spill' coronavirus on New York subway🔥

Two pranksters dressed in hazard suits and masks terrified a carriage of train passengers by spilling a liquid that they claiming was the coronavirus Covid-19.

The pair were holding a clear container of orange-coloured liquid on New York subway.

As they begin to attract attention from people around them, they get up and spill the liquid on the floor, sparking panic around them.

Some passengers can be heard screaming while others to clamber onto their seats and rush down the carriage.

Others did not really react to the spill, and one said can be heard saying “I that’s Kool-Aid”, referencing an American soft drink.

More than 1,100 people have been killed by the coronavirus, and at least 45,000 people are infected with it.

Insider has identified the pair as David Flores, 17, and Morris Cordewell, 19, both from the Queens area of New York.

They confirmed the liquid in the container was Kool-Aid.

Mr Cordwell said: “The first half people were kinda scared. After we were like ‘Yo it’s a prank,’ people were laughing.

“There was one lady with her kids sitting next to me just laughing the whole time.

“I don’t know how she knew it was a joke, but she knew it was a joke the whole time.”