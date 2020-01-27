🔥Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan ‘with 83 people on board’🔥

A passenger plane has crashed in a Taliban-held area of eastern Afghanistan.

Officials said the plane came down in Ghazni province.

The mountainous Ghazni province sits in the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountains and is bitterly cold in winter.

Initial reports from officials said the plane was from the country’s Ariana Airlines, but the company has denied this.

Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the plane went down around 1.10pm. local time in Deh Yak district. Two provincial council members also confirmed the crash.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

More follows.