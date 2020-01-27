🔥Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan🔥

An Afghan passenger plane has crashed south of the capital, officials said.

The aircraft belonging to the national carrier, Ariana, came down in Ghazni province and caught fire, officials told local media.

The crash occurred in the Taliban controlled district of Deh Yak, officials said.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Ariana operates a fleet of Boeing 737-400 and Airbus A310 304 planes according to its website.

The airline did not immediately confirm the crash but said it was “reviewing the situation”.

This is a developing story