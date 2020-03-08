🔥Passage: “Sunday Morning” remembers🔥

It happened this past week … the loss of three very different people of achievement. Born into wealth, Rosalind P. Walter passed on attending college when World War II broke out, choosing to work instead as a riveter at an aircraft plant.She became the first of several models for “Rosie The Riveter,” the iconic symbol of American women working for victory on the homefront.All the day long, whether rain or shineShe’s a part of the assembly lineShe’s making history, working for victoryRosie the Riveter!Keeps a sharp lookout for sabotageSitting up there on the fuselageThat little frail can do more than a male will doRosie the Riveter!From “Rosie the Riveter” (1942) by Redd Evans and John Jacob LoebDuring the many years that followed she was a major benefactor of public broadcasting.Rosalind P. Walters was 95.For more info: The real “Rosie the Riveter” dies at age 95 (“CBS This Morning,” 3/7/20)Rosalind P. Walter dies (New York Times)Remembering Rosalind P. Walter (WNET)Henry Cobb was an architect best known perhaps for designing Boston’s John Hancock Tower back in the 1970s.Defective window panes that fell to the sidewalk briefly made the building notorious. Replacement glass solved the problem, and vindicated Cobb’s design.A partner of architect I.M. Pei, Cobb designed many other buildings, including the U.S. Bank Tower in Los Angeles.Henry Cobb was 93. For more info: Henry Cobb dies at 93 (New York Times)Henry Cobb, Pei Cobb Freed & PartnersAnd we lost James Lipton, the longtime host of TV’s “Inside the Actors Studio.”An actor himself in his younger days, Lipton launched the show in 1994, inviting a who’s-who of leading actors to his bare-bones stage to discuss their craft in a serious way.He was occasionally parodied by the likes of “Saturday Night Live”‘s Will Ferrell, among others:

Lipton persevered at his calling for 23 seasons, earning the respect of his guests and young aspiring actors alike.Below: Lipton interviews Bradley Cooper on “Inside the Actors Studio”:

James Lipton was 93.For more info: James Lipton, “Inside the Actors Studio” host, dies at 93 (CBS News, 3/2/20)James Lipton, creator and host of “Inside the Actors Studio,” dies at 93 (Hollywood Reporter)Born in Philadelphia in 1938, groundbreaking jazz pianist McCoy Tyner joined with saxophonist John Coltrane, drummer Elvin Jones and bass player Steve Davis, who formed the inaugural John Coltrane Quartet. Among their landmark recordings was the 1961 album “My Favorite Things”: You can stream the John Coltrane Quartet album “My Favorite Things” by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full): Beyond the John Coltrane Quartet, Tyner released more than 70 albums (for Impulse!, Blue Note, Milestone and other labels), as a bandleader and a sideman for such artists as Joe Henderson, Wayne Shorter, Grant Green and Freddie Hubbard. He won five Grammys, and was named a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts in 2002.Hear an excerpt from Tyner’s 2004 Grammy-winning album “Illuminations”:

As CBS Station KPIX reports, Tyner was a regular fixture of the San Francisco/Oakland jazz scene, performing residencies at the noted Oakland jazz club Yoshi’s, and appearing at SFJAZZ’s annual festivals. Two live albums – “Quartet” (2006) and his last, 2009’s “Solo: Live from San Francisco” – were recorded during Bay Area performances.Hear an excerpt from Tyner’s 2006 album “Quartet”:

McCoy Tyner was 81. For more info: mccoytyner.comWhen we celebrate John Coltrane, we celebrate McCoy Tyner, too (Rolling Stone) Story produced by Sarah Brown and David Morgan. Editor: Chad Cardin.

