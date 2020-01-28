🔥Parts of UK wake up to blanket of snow as temperatures plunge🔥

Snow, sleet and ice could disrupt travel this week as temperatures drop below freezing across the UK.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -8°C in some parts of northern Scotland, with highs of just 2°C in the south of England.

The Met Office have since issued four yellow warnings north-west England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with forecasters predicting up to 15 centimetres of snowfall in places.

They state that some roads and railways may be severely affected by the weather, which could lengthen journeys on public transport.

There is also a risk of icy patches forming on pavements and cycle paths and anyone travelling in the cold weather should take precaution.

The Met Office recommends drivers pack a torch, ice scraper, shovel, phone charger and warm blankets into their vehicles, in case they become stuck while out on the roads.

A loss of power supply could also take place in some areas.

More weather warnings, particularly for ice, are expected to be issued throughout today.

Yesterday 750 road-gritting lorries were getting ready to be deployed this morning in both Scotland and England.

Those who may find themselves travelling behind a gritter truck are advised not to try and overtake, as it can take up to 10 times longer to stop in icy conditions.

However, conditions should start improving by Wednesday, with most places seeing temperatures ‘on the mild side’ of the seasonal average.

Those in London expected to see highs of 13°C later in the week.

The warmer days are likely to be accompanied by more rain and wind in most parts of the country, a forecaster said.