🔥Part of state’s largest office building closed after COVID-19 case🔥

The Harry S Truman State Office Building in Jefferson City houses about 3,000 state workers.

Kurt Erickson

JEFFERSON CITY — A worker in the state’s largest office building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, state officials announced Friday.In a statement to the estimated 3,000 workers in the Harry S Truman State Office Building near the Capitol, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration said the suite where the employee worked will be closed and cleaned.The office houses workers in the Department of Commerce and Insurance who examine banks and financial institutions.The worker was last in the office on March 13.A memo to employees in the building said that if they are identified as potential contacts of the worker, they will be notified by the Cole County Health Department.”The Cole County Health Department requests that you do not contact them regarding this positive test result; they will contact you if that is appropriate,” the memo noted. The positive case marks the second time an office in the sprawling building has been closed because of concerns about the coronavirus.Workers in an eighth-floor office worked from home after one of their colleagues was tested. Laboratory tests later showed that person was not infected.The building houses many of the state’s most high-profile agencies, including the Department of Revenue, which has a walk-in office for the public to get driver’s licenses and license plates.