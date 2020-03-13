The latest headlines in your inbox

The number of people injured in the Parsons Green bomb attack has risen to 69, according to new police figures.

Previously, 51 victims were thought to have suffered cuts and burns when Ahmed Hassan’s homemade device partially detonated on a District line train at the Tube station on September 15, 2017.

Police said there was a delay to some of the victims being recorded, and that full numbers were established and confirmed over the course of the investigation.

British Transport Police revealed the new casualty figures after a Freedom of Information request by Lib-Dem mayoral candidate Siobhan Benita into stabbings and shootings on the transport network.

Victims of terrorism were included because improvised explosive devices are categorised as offensive weapons.

Iraqi asylum seeker Hassan, then 18, tried to detonate his bomb in a packed carriage during morning rush hour. If it had exploded, dozens of passengers could have been killed.

The train after attack (AP)

Hassan, who trained as an Islamic State child soldier in his home country, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 34 years in 2018. He had built the bomb in his foster parent’s home in Sunbury while they were away.

The attack propelled Parsons Green to fifth out of 1,386 UK stations for the number of incidents involving a weapon in the past three years. Only Victoria (88), Stratford (82), St Pancras (79) and Manchester Piccadilly (76) had more between January 2017 and December last year.

Waterloo (66), Euston (63), Liverpool Street (60), Leeds (54) and Birmingham New Street (49) made up the rest of the top 10.

Ms Benita, who will challenge Mayor Sadiq Khan in May, said it was “alarming” that more than 1,000 crimes involving offensive weapons had happened at London Tube and rail stations since 2017. She added: “Londoners and visitors should expect to be able to travel safely in and around the capital.”

She urged the Mayor to take “bolder action”, saying: “It’s not just a question of increasing visible policing.

“We need to tackle the root causes of violent crime too — matching proper community policing with investment in youth services, an end to permanent school exclusions and a radical overhaul of drugs policy.”

A London Labour spokesman said Mr Khan was “implementing his plan to be tough on crime and its causes — by investing in community and sports projects to create more opportunities for young Londoners, taking a public health approach to crime prevention including working to reduce school exclusions, and funding 1,300 extra police by increasing council tax by 26p a week.”