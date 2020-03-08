🔥Parson: St. Louis County woman is Missouri’s first positive case of coronavirus🔥

CLAYTON — A young woman who studied abroad in Italy before returning home to St. Louis County earlier this week is Missouri’s first positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Gov. Mike Parson said Saturday night.The 20-year-old woman went to Mercy Hospital St. Louis to be evaluated before returning home and quarantining herself along with her parents, who are not showing symptoms, health officials said at a news conference attended by Parson and County Executive Sam Page at county offices in Clayton.Page said health officials are working to identify the people the woman came into contact with since her return from Italy. Officials declined to identify the woman or say where in the county she lives. She attends an out-of-state school, officials said.“This is a serious challenge and our public health officials are up to the task,” Page said.The woman’s positive test still needs to be confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Page said the woman and her parents assured health officials that they have not left their home since the woman was evaluated at Mercy. The woman began developing symptoms on Wednesday and went to Mercy on Friday for testing, officials said. She was sent home because she wasn’t sick enough to be admitted to the hospital, officials said.As of Saturday there were 26 people across Missouri who’ve been tested for the coronavirus.”I want to assure you that we will continue to work with federal, state and local health officials, and emergency personnel, to keep Missouri safe and healthy,” Parson said.