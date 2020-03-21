🔥Parson gives details of social distancing orders for Missouri🔥

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson stands alongside Columbia Mayor Brian Treece to announce the first known C0VID-19 death in Missouri on Wednesday, March 18, outside his office at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. The patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Boone County, which includes Columbia, and contracted the disease through travel. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Saturday gave more details of a new statewide social distancing order, prohibiting gatherings of no more than ten people.For now, the order is in effect until April 6.He and other state officials also discussed child care and Department of Revenue relief and extensions, such as allowing licensed providers to increase their capacity and allowing drivers with licenses and vehicles that expire in March and April automatic 60-day extensions.The social distancing order says that people shall not gather at restaurants, bars and food courts, but drive-thru, pickup and delivery of food is allowed. People can also not visit nursing homes, retirement facilities, long-term care facilities or assisted living homes unless they are providing critical care.Schools shall remain closed, but people can go to grocery stories, gas stations, parks and banks as long as they take precautions and maintain a social distance of six feet from people who are not family members.