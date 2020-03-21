🔥Parson details social distancing orders for Missouri, banning groups of more than ten🔥

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson stands alongside Columbia Mayor Brian Treece to announce the first known C0VID-19 death in Missouri on Wednesday, March 18, outside his office at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. The patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Boone County, which includes Columbia, and contracted the disease through travel. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Saturday gave more details of a new statewide social distancing order, prohibiting gatherings of no more than 10 people.”This is a public health emergency,” Parson said at a Jefferson City press conference. “We must take all steps to stop the spread of COVID-19.”For now, the order is in effect from just after midnight Monday morning until April 6. He said that for the offices and workplaces that remain open, workers should stay home where feasible. Parson and other state officials also discussed child care and Department of Revenue relief, such as allowing licensed child care providers to exceed their state-required capacity, and also giving automatic 60-day extensions to drivers licenses and vehicle registrations that expire in March and April.The Missouri Department of Revenue will also extend the tax filing deadline to July 15. The social distancing order says that people shall not gather at restaurants, bars and food courts, but drive-thru, pickup and delivery of food is allowed. People also cannot visit nursing homes, retirement facilities, long-term care facilities or assisted living homes unless they are providing critical care.Schools shall remain closed, but people can go to grocery stores, gas stations, parks and banks as long as they take precautions and maintain a social distance of 6 feet from people who are not family members.