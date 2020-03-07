Parson appoints 2 to St. Louis County judgeships

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Gov. Mike Parson has picked a top aide to Attorney General Eric Schmitt and a family court commissioner to fill two St. Louis County judgeships.Parson on Friday named Thomas Albus of Glendale, Schmitt’s first assistant attorney general, to be a circuit judge to succeed the retiring Gloria Clark Reno.The family court commissioner, Heather Cunningham of Ballwin, will become an associate circuit judge. She replaces Jason Dodson, who was recently elevated to circuit judge.

The fall happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Olive Street. Police say it’s an apparent suicide but one witness said it appears she slipped.

The woman was the driver of a car carrying five people, including toddlers, when the gunfire began Thursday.

The fall happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Olive Street. Police say it’s an apparent suicide but one witness said it appears she slipped.

The restaurant owner said the fire started with frying oil.

Sarah A. Delashmit attended a camp in Texas and received other benefits based on the false claims, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Jeremy J. Garnier was charged Tuesday with making a terrorist threat following the incident a day earlier.

Demarko Sanders, 39, of the 1700 block of Exuma Drive in Ferguson, had been missing since September 2018.

Abayomi Jamil “Yomi” Martin, a cousin of the rapper Nelly, admitted defrauding Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim in Sunday’s accident as Samantha J. Graves, 31.

The 29-year-old victim, identified by his family as Isiah Hudson, suffered puncture wounds to his chest and other parts of his body.

Thomas Albus, first assistant to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, speaks to the press, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, to announce the findings of the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by clergy members in the Roman Catholic Church. Schmitt’s office will refer 12 former clergy members for potential criminal prosecution. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com