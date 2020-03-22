🔥Parliament set to reconvene on Tuesday to pass COVID-19 measures🔥

Posted by — March 22, 2020 in News Leave a reply
parliament-set-to-reconvene-on-tuesday-to-pass-covid-19-measures

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to speak at a press conference on COVID-19 at Rideau Cottage, his residence on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA — The House of Commons will reconvene Tuesday to vote on measures to ease the burden of COVID-19 on individuals and businesses.

Government officials say they’ve been working behind the scenes with opposition parties to make sure the legislation can be debated and passed as quickly as possible.

On March 13, Parliament decided to follow its own advice about social distancing and shut down the house to allow government officials to focus their efforts on fighting the virus.

All parties have discussed ways to limit the number of MPs who will return for the vote.

According to the rules of the House, a minimum of 20 MPs must be present including the Speaker.

The proposed measures announced last week by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau include changes that would allow people to more easily qualify for employment insurance.

You May Also Like

are-we-not-going-to-see-another-season-of-bojack-horseman-after-season-6?-here-is-every-detail-we-have-on-the-show.

Are we not going to see another season of Bojack Horseman after season 6? Here is every detail we have on the show.

when-can-we-watch-‘good-girls-season-3’-on-netflix?-do-we-have-to-wait-for-long?-read-this-article-to-find-out-every-detail.

When can we watch ‘Good Girls Season 3’ on Netflix? Do we have to wait for long? Read this article to find out every detail.

netflix-comedy-series-‘brews-brothers’-is-releasing-soon.-check-out-every-small-detail-here:-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-more!

Netflix comedy series ‘Brews Brothers’ is releasing soon. Check out every small detail here: release date, cast, plot and more!

exclusive-update-on-big-little-lies-season-3’:-is-the-series-returning-or-is-it-canceled?-read-to-know-all-details-right-here.

Exclusive update on Big Little Lies Season 3’: Is the series returning or is it canceled? Read to know all details right here.

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *