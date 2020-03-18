🔥Parliament retuning to vote on COVID-19 measures, but with only a handful of MPs🔥

Parliamentarians are expected to be recalled as early as next week to pass the government’s emergency measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in keeping with social distancing protocol and safety measures only a small number of MPs are expected in Ottawa.

Partisanship is being put aside to help get the $27 billion package passed through the House of Commons and the Senate quickly, House leader Pablo Rodriguez said.

“There is great cooperation among all parties who are working together to respond to this very serious challenge,” he said Wednesday after the measures were unveiled.

Last week, the House of Commons was suspended until April 20, recognizing the threat the virus poised to MPs, who travel across the country and do a lot more hand shaking than the average Canadian.

All of the official parties reached a deal to suspend Parliament, rushing through the new NAFTA agreement and giving the government broad spending authority during the crisis. Some of the measures do require specific parliamentary approval.

Rodriguez said he hopes the measures can all be fast tracked through the Commons to ensure the money gets to people.

“It is critically important that we pass these measures quickly in order to support Canadians in need,” he said.

Conservative House leader MP Candice Bergen said her party was ready to come back.

“Conservatives are ready to return to Ottawa to pass emergency legislation to support Canadians affected by COVID-19. We are working collaboratively with the government to recall Parliament next week.”

The rules governing the House of Commons have no provisions for online votes from MPs or teleconferencing, meaning some MPs will have to be in there in person. However, only 20 MPs, including the Speaker, have to be present for a vote to be valid.

Rodriguez said they are looking at a setup that will enable as few MPs as possible to be physically present.



Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press/File

“There are different ways to call back Parliament, one we are looking at is with the minimum [number] of MPs,” he said.

The rules do allow expedited votes, which could enable legislation to be passed swiftly in the House and the Senate. It’s possible Parliament would only need to sit for a day or two.

Rodriguez said they’re discussing recalling only 20 or 30 of the 338 MPs who make up the House, and are focusing on MPs who wouldn’t need to fly to Ottawa, while proportionally representing the parties as they would be in a full House.

“We are all united in this crisis,” he said. “We will face it together and we will get through it together.”