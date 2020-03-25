🔥Parliament likely to close for early Easter recess after emergency coronavirus laws pass🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Parliament is likely to adjourn for an early Easter recess after the emergency coronavirus legislation to tackle the crisis has been approved.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has tabled a motion for the House of Commons to rise on Wednesday until April 21.

The Coronavirus Bill is expected to receive Royal Assent and become law before the end of the day after MPs from all sides agreed to let it pass without formal votes.

Peers on Tuesday backed the emergency powers aimed at “buying time” for the NHS to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

After a sombre five-hour debate, the Lords gave an unopposed second reading to the 348-page Coronavirus Bill.

The legislation grants ministers, councils, police, health professionals and coroners wide-ranging powers that are due to last for up to two years.

The changes include reducing the number of doctors required to sign off on sectioning those with mental health issues from two to one, while police would be given authority to force those infected with Covid-19 to self-isolate.