🔥Park lake in Wimbledon could take plunge with wild swimming as demand soars🔥

News
Freshwater swimming could come to Wimbledon amid a surge in the sport’s popularity.

Merton council is due to discuss on Monday plans to bring organised open-water swimming to Wimbledon Park’s lake this summer.

More than 3,000 people have signed a petition urging the authority to approve a trial period, which could lead to the activity being permanently available at the site.

It follows the opening of other venues, prompted by a growth in people regularly swimming outdoors in the capital — including the launch of a wild swimming lake in Beckenham Place Park last year.

According to Sport England, the popularity of open-water swimming has soared. The most recent figures show 4.1 million people took part in the activity between November 2017 and 2018. 

A record 655,000 people visited Hampstead Heath ponds — London’s most famous outdoor swimming spot — last year. 

The proposals to allow swimming in Wimbledon Park’s lake were drawn up by the voluntary local swimmers’ group Swimbledon. In a detailed plan submitted to the council, they say they want to create a 400m swimming area that could be used during some early mornings for organised sessions. 

If the council agrees, a trial could be launched between May and September this year.

The founder of Swimbledon, Stuart Coleman, 43, said: “It will give people the opportunity to participate in open-water swimming and provide access to a fantastic resource to improve people’s lives.

“There is a gap in south-west London where this service is not offered to people.”

A Merton council spokesman said if the trial is approved a series of safety checks would need to be conducted before the first session.

He added: “We’re in discussion with the Swimbledon group and we’ve supported them to bring forward their proposals for open-water swimming in Wimbledon Park lake. 

“The benefits of outdoor swimming are clear, it’s a great form of exercise and it’s becoming an increasingly popular activity across London.”

